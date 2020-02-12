On the cusp of Valentine’s Day a Mission Local reporter witnessed a man steal an $8,000 ring from Latin Jewelers on Mission near 19th Street at around 5 p.m.

A youngish man, wearing a black denim jacket, appeared to be a customer, and asked to see a ring. He then snatched it out a female store worker’s hands and ran out of the store. A male store worker gave chase, and later said the thief ran to a grey Lexus. The store worker then purportedly chased the Lexus in his own vehicle.

The female store worker told Mission Local the purloined ring was worth $8,000.

The male employee who gave chase snapped photos of the thief as he got into his vehicle and screeched toward 16th Street The employee called the store from his vehicle to report that he got the man’s license plate.

Police were still on the scene 45 minutes later. The San Francisco Police Department has not yet returned our message.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.