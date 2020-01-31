The San Francisco Urban Film Festival runs Feb. 2 through 9. See the schedule here. The first show is on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at the Roxie, where you can see The First Angry Man, a documentary about Howard Jarvis and his 1978 campaign that brought us Proposition 13. Afterward there will be a panel with the film’s creators.

Mission Local managing editor Joe Eskenazi will be a panelist at this Feb. 4 event at 6 p.m. at 654 Mission St., following a showing of the film Ada for Mayor. It’s a documentary about anti-eviction activist Ada Colau winning the 2015 mayor’s race in Barcelona.

Bernal Cutlery will be holding a Party for the Planet on on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., for its first Industry Night of 2020. They’re hosting Zero Food Print, SF local eco-sustainability powerhouse, for a night of education plus drinks from Fort Point, snacks and prizes.

There will also be an oyster shucking contest judged on speed and precision. Email katyjane@bernalcutlery.com to sign up by Sunday, Feb 2.

The Castro Art Walk happens this Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. It’s a self-guided tour with more than half a dozen establishments offering art for viewing and for sale.

See the full list of events here.

Heads-up: SF Beer Week is coming up and Monk’s Kettle has quite the schedule of beers. Download the PDF here.

Hoodline reports on a new Irish bar, Casements, on Mission near 20th, Zeitgeist reopening and Rise and Grind’s expansion to Folsom.

For its part, Socketsite tells us that the former Superior Auto spot on 16th Street is back in play.