Ashley Voss, one of several new gallery owners in the Mission, opened her first exhibition of the year on Friday night at Voss Gallery at the corner of 24th and Bartlett streets. Some two dozen artists showed pieces in which color dominated work that ran the gamut from conceptual to hyperrealism.

The exhibition is on view through February 1, 2020. Voss Gallery at 3344 24th St. (at the corner of Bartlett Street) is open Wednesday-Saturday, 12 to 6 p.m. or by appointment.

And for those interested in seeing loads of art at one time, there will be plenty of opportunities at the art fairs opening this week. Charles Desmarais at the SF Chronicle gives you a good guide.

And if you’re interested in the long and ongoing saga of a monument to commemorate Maya Angelou, Caille Millner at the SF Chronicle has an excellent column here.

And finally, some photos from the Voss Gallery show and a short interview with Mike Sanchez on Salty.

Sanchez talks about Salty: