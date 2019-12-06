As of 12:50 p.m. Friday, there were exactly 333 days, seven hours, eight minutes, and 29 seconds until the polls will officially close in California on November 3, 2020 — the day Americans will decide who the president of the United States will be.

Anybody passing by Manny’s, the social justice-oriented cafe and venue on the corner of Valencia and 16th, will know exactly how much time they have left to cast a ballot.

“We have a duty at Manny’s, as we enter into an election year, to do as much as we can to make sure we win,” said Manny Yukutiel, the owner of Manny’s. By “we,” Yekutiel means anyone who wants to see the current president out of office and “save our democracy.”

“It just came to me that we should create a physical countdown clock so people are reminded about how much time is left to defeat Donald Trump,” he said.

The clock was built by Noisebridge, a Mission-based hackerspace, and went up on Nov. 4 of this year, the night of the most recent election.

Over the last year, Manny’s has been a conduit for presidential candidates competing for the Democratic nomination: South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (who has recently broken out a major contender), Sen. Kamala Harris (who this week dropped out of the race), former HUD secretary Julián Castro (who was at Manny’s just last night), and even self-help guru Marianne Williamson (who is, yes, still in the race, polling at less than 1 percent).

As for the heavyweights? Sen. Elizabeth Warren? Sen. Bernie Sanders? Former Vice President Joe Biden?

“I’m in conversation with all of them,” Yekutiel said, noting that those who do agree to come will likely make their swings through the Mission before March 3, or “Super Tuesday,” when California and 14 other states and territories will cast ballots for the Democratic nominee.

‘Gentrification and its Discontents’

Join Mission Local executive editor Lydia Chavez and journalist Matthew Schuerman Friday at Alley Cat books (3036 24th St.) to discuss his new book, Newcomers: Gentrification and Its Discontents — a history of gentrification in three major cities, including San Francisco. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Holiday Cooking Classes

Budding chefs and bakers take note: The Mission District’s cooking schools are offering classes on the secrets behind some of our favorite holiday delights.

18 Reasons (3674 18th St.) is hosting a DIY Gingerbread making classes for families this Saturday and Sunday. Civic Kitchen (2961 Mission St.) has a Fiesta Mexicana on Saturday, where you make everything from tamales to ceviche. La Cocina (2948 Folsom St.) is also holding Tamale Classes on Saturday.

‘A Rapist in Your Path’

San Francisco will join a viral, and global, performance piece called “Un Violador en Tu Camino” this Saturday, created by young women in Chile. It’s an effort to bring attention to sexual violence and its origins as, perhaps, a political issue, as opposed to a moral one. Paula Tejada, a Chilean who owns the empanada spot Chile Lindo on 16th and Capp streets, said the song is being performed in San Francisco this Saturday at few locations: Embarcadero at 12 p.m.; Dolores Park at 2 p.m.; Clarion Alley at 3 p.m.; and Chile Lindo (2944 16th St.) at 4 p.m.

Mission Arts and Performance Project (MAPP)

This Saturday, 10 locations throughout the Mission will transform into arts and performance spaces and begin at various times. It’s never something to miss. Check out the schedule.

Become a census taker

Census jobs are now available! Temporary workers can make $20 to $30 an hour. Apply at 2020census/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020, and select option “three” for more information. Pay rates for field and clerical jobs can be found here. For more information, visit the 2020 Census Jobs page or call 1-855-JOB-2020. Also, check out “Be a Census Taker.”