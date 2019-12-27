Funny Immigrants Comedy Show

Manny’s at 3092 16th St. near Valencia St. will be hosting a comedy night filled with international talent! Six comedians from the Middle East, North and Central America, Europe and Asia will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $10. More information on their website.

Mittens and Mistletoe

Dance Mission Theater, at 3316 24th St., will host its 10th annual Mittens and Mistletoe: A Winter Circus Cabaret running until Dec. 29. The show will play twice each day and will have acrobatics, hula-hooping and musical performances. Tickets start at $18.

Yeva at the Roxie Theater

Iranian-American film director Anahid Abad’s film Yeva will be shown at the Roxie Theater at 3117 16th St. on Saturday, Dec. 28. The film is about a woman hiding in a small town in Armenia, where she was previously a doctor many years ago — and where she earned something of a bad reputation during her time there. The film’s director will also be available to take questions after the film ends via Skype. Tickets are $15 and the show starts at 4 p.m.

New Year’s Eve in the Mission

The Mission will have a lot going on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Some ideas: Fantastic Negrito’s two-day residency at The Chapel with tickets selling for $40. There’s also a dinner and swing dance party at the Verdi Club, with dinner starting around 6 p.m. followed by dancing until midnight.

Barrel Proof will also have a free NYE celebration starting at 5 p.m. with a champagne toast at midnight. There will be no cover charge.

Happy New Year, friends.