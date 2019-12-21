Bernal Cutlery reopens

Bernal Cutlery, at 766 Valencia St. near 19th St., has reopened its doors. On its Facebook page, the shop announced that it would be reopening on Dec. 17 and would be accepting knives for sharpening, as well as offering new stock. The shop closed down temporarily after a Dec. 6 fire ravaged parts of the second floor and water from the sprinkler system doused the entire bottom floor with water.

Manny’s Impeachment Trivia night

Manny’s, the communal civic engagement place at 3092 16th St. at Valencia, will be having an impeachment-inspired trivia night on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The trivia night will test your knowledge on Congressional proceedings on presidential impeachments, and might even teach you a thing or two.

Regalitos for Immigrant Children 2019

As they did in 2018, members of the Mission community are raising money to buy Christmas gifts for recently arrived immigrant children. Many of the children have just arrived from Central America and are unprepared for San Francisco winters — they lack jackets, warm clothes and shoes. If you’d like to help hand out gifts to some of the kids, join organizers at the Mission Education Center at 1670 Noe St. More information on their page.

ATA’s Avant Garde film night

Join Artists Television Access at 992 Valencia St. for one of their last film nights of 2019. This time, they’ll be showing more than six films made by independent filmmakers starting at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. Tickets are $9. More information on their website.