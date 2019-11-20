A parking lot at 15th and South Van Ness may yet become a 10-story building with 231 units — all marketed by its Kansas-based developers as “affordable by design.”
“The proposed group housing project is a modern-day version of the affordable SRO hotels that were populated by San Francisco’s working-class, transient laborers, and immigrants during the last century,” the plans say.
The plans were submitted by Elsey Partners, LLC, a Kansas-based developer. The project would include 166 small studio apartments, with 12 of those being below-market-rate (the state density bonus is being evoked to sidestep city affordability requirements).
Additionally, the project would include 65 “sleeping spaces” whose occupants would use shared kitchens, bathrooms and common areas. The plans describe a vast majority of the units as “affordable market-rate.”
“Market rate” rent for a studio is around $2,569 per month — it’s unclear whether these apartments would be affordable for the “working class,” let alone “transient laborers.”
“If they have Section 8 vouchers, they could rent one of these units,” said Chris Elsey, a principal with Elsey Partners, LLC — though he acknowledged the vouchers are exceedingly difficult to obtain in San Francisco.
Questions regarding the project’s affordability will likely prompt opposition from neighborhood activists. They have already placed terms on the table for Elsey’s nearly identical project across the street at 1500 15th St. The developers have been working to get that project approved since November 2016.
In exchange for not delaying that project, representatives of the nonprofit coalition United to Save the Mission asked for the project’s rent to be set at Section 8 rates — right now, $2,215 per month for a studio — “in perpetuity.”
Carlos Bocanegra, a member of United to Save the Mission’s Community Development Committee, said the “framework would have allowed the project to equitably benefit the Mission community by offering Section 8 housing to its recipients, veterans, and other working-class families with similar subsidy, while ensuring profitability for the development team.”
But Elsey was not amenable to such a long-term commitment, he said — although he was willing to set his rents at those lower rates for three years. The parties did not come to an agreement.
“I’m not willing to commit to something forever,” Elsey said, noting that the market can and likely would change decades into the future. “Who commits to a deal forever? Nobody. It’s basic Business 101.”
In light of this, Bocanegra said the coalition has “no choice but to oppose” to 1500 15th St., though he hoped the two parties could work together in the future. Nevertheless, the newly proposed project at 401 South Van Ness Ave. may encounter similar resistance.
In addition to the housing, the plans include 2,978 square feet of retail space, and 2,185 square feet for offices. The project’s estimated cost: $47.5 million.
Like many developers who have pitched plans in San Francisco and its Mission District, Elsey bemoaned the city’s yearslong process for development.
“I hope it’s not another three years till I get close,” Elsey said. “Hopefully, someone can figure out how to build something faster.”
To all who read this article, please know that Julian Mark has engaged in dishonest reporting as concerns the understanding of the agreement between the parties with regard to the project located at 1500 15th Street. Rather than make specific mention to the biased decision to intentionally omit important facts, I am posting the entire statement that was sent to Julian by USM with regard to our understanding of the agreement regarding the project at 1500 15th Street. Thank you:
“The USM Community Development Committee has been working towards a Community Benefits Agreement with Chris Elsey regarding his project at 1500 15th St. for the last couple years. We have not yet discussed the project at 401 S. Van Ness with either of the Elsey brothers.
We had thought we reached a verbal agreement that the 1500 15th St. project would set aside its micro-units for Section 8 tenants at government-prescribed near-market-rate rents in perpetuity. This agreement would also have guaranteed that the developer maintain the healthy profitability level that they had set for themselves (the DSCR) by allowing the project to potentially lease vacant units at full market-rate prices if it was needed in order to stay at the prescribed level of financial return.
This framework would have allowed the project to equitably benefit the Mission community by offering Section 8 housing to its recipients, veterans, and other working-class families with similar subsidy, while ensuring profitability for the development team. Our team was excited that it appeared we had created a new equitable development model by working closely with the development team, and are disappointed that the Elsey brothers now appear to have stepped back from this commitment to the community. We appreciate their prior willingness to consider an equitable solution for their project and hope to have the opportunity to continue to work with them further.
For now we have no choice but to strongly oppose their latest project proposal for 1500 15th Street, particularly in light of a recent housing study soon to be released by the University of Minneapolis which shows that renters in modest housing near new market-rate projects such as 1500 15th Street can expect their rental rates to increase as a result of the new housing project.”
We are disappointed but hardly surprised by yet another United to Save the Mission broadside against the media and an ad-hominem attack on a reporter doing his job.
In actuality, USM was given more than 24 hours to provide comment on this story — a journalistic concession that stretched into indulgence.
Mr. Bocanegra ultimately produced the 294-word statement which was excerpted in our story and he has taken the liberty of pasting above.
He is clearly peeved that this statement was not reprinted verbatim.
With all due respect, if he wishes to write articles for a newspaper, we suggest he find one to work for.
Newspapers, however, have editors. And his lengthy, turgid statement was, in fact, edited and rendered more coherent by our reporter.
We would suggest Mr. Bocanegra throttle back with the unfounded attacks and ad-hominem character assassinations. It’s neither helpful nor necessary.
All of this, in fact, was unnecessary. His comments made the story more complete and accurate.
We look forward to more rational and straightforward interactions in the future.
JE