Mole to Die For Contest

This is it — the 16th annual Mole competition at Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts is happening tonight from 6:30 p.m.to 9 p.m. The mole competition is an opportunity for you to taste some of the best mole in the city and admission to the event is $13. The event will be held in the main gallery at 2868 Mission St. You can see our previous coverage of it here.

Sirron Norris’ pop-up gallery

Muralist, designer and cartoonist Sirron Norris will be having a pop-up gallery at 3135 24th St., between Folsom and Shotwell Street, this coming Saturday Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The entire event is free including food, drinks and beer by Lucky Lager. Some 28 new, original canvas paintings by Norris will be on display. The exhibit runs until Dec. 10.

Creativity Explored ‘Holiday Art Shop’

Creativity Explored at 3245 16th St., near Guerrero Street, is hosting a month and a half long sale featuring never before seen works by artists with developmental disabilities. The art pieces include paintings, sculptures, drawings and even multimedia pieces. Half of the proceeds go to the original artist and the holiday celebration kicks off today from 6 to 9 p.m. at Creativity Explored.

Decathlon opens new Potrero Center location

Decathlon, a sporting goods retailer from France, is opening a new location right in the Mission this weekend. Their new 38,000 square foot retail store at the Potrero Center at 2300 16th St. will have a testing facility, sports gear and equipment and have all kinds of new features like a mobile checkout.

Latin American Choreography Festival

Dance Mission Theater presents the Festival of Latin American Contemporary Choreographers this weekend. It celebrates resistant, queer, indigenous and hybrid choreographers of the Latinx diaspora. It runs Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Classes are also an option. Tickets are here.

‘Alto al Fuego en La Misón’ mural unveiling

With two months of work finished, the crew behind the Mission’s latest mural are preparing to unveil their new mural on the corners of Capp and 24th Street on Sunday, Nov. 17 between 12 to 4 p.m. The unveiling will have music, food and lowriders on the street with speeches from the artists and sponsors. The mural is dedicated to victims of police shootings, like Amilcar Perez-Lopez who was killed in a police shooting in February 26, 2015.

Rock Flamenco returns

Combining Rock and Roll and Flamenco music, Rock Flamenco will have a show on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. at 670 South Van Ness. This is show is playing for one night only. Tickets are here.

Pictoclik Film Festival with Mission Local discount

This isn’t in the Mission but we thought you would be interested in the 7th annual Pictoclik Film Festival on Saturday Nov. 16th at Delancey Street Theater at 600 Embarcadero. Emerging and established filmmakers from around the world will compete in a friendly challenge to see who will take home the Audience Choice Award. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for red carpet photos. At the end of the program, there will be a Q&A session with the attending filmmakers and a brief award ceremony.

Exclusive Mission Local Reader Offer: Free General Admission Tickets while supplies last.

HEAD’S UP

Burning Man book talk

On Wednesday, Nov. 20. Artist, Teacher, Innovator, Environmentalist and Author Will Roger discuss his book, Compass of the Ephemeral, at Burning Man Headquarters at 660 Alabama St. from 6 p.m. to 9 .m. The evening will celebrate Burning Man, giving audience members the opportunity to learn about Roger’s creative process, hear passages from the book and meet fellow Burning Man enthusiasts.

Arctic Refuge Experience

Heads up on Alaska Wilderness in the Mission starting Thursday, Nov. 21, The Wilderness Society’s Arctic Refuge Experience will bring the majesty and wilderness of Alaska’s Arctic Refuge — and the threat that oil and gas drilling will have on the region and indigenous peoples — to visitors in San Francisco, through an immersive, multi-sensory experience. It’s all happening at Capital Art, 3073 17th St.