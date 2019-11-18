As promised, the scaffolding came down and the mural memorializing the victims of police shootings and border patrol violence was unveiled Sunday afternoon.

Photo by Samuele Marro

Photo by Samuele Marro

Photo by Samuele Marro

Photo by Samuele Marro

Photo by Samuele Marro

Photo by Samuele Marro

Photo by
Samuele Marro

Photo by Samuele Marro