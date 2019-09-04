A man was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed at 15th and Valencia streets around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to the police, two men, both estimated to be between ages 35 and 40, engaged in a verbal altercation that led to one of the men stabbing the other. Police units arrived at the scene in time to arrest a stabbing suspect.

The suspect’s identity is unknown at this time. The San Francisco Police Department has not yet responded to our inquiries.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping. Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.