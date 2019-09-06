Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema

If you’re in the mood to watch a film, Bernal Heights will be the place to catch the 16th Annual Outdoor Cinema Festival. Three days of film screenings will begin on Friday, Sep. 6 with a cinema crawl on Cortland Avenue that takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Then, on Saturday Sep. 7, the festival moves to Precita Park for an outdoor ‘Under the Stars’ event with a filmmaker reception and screening of 14 independent films. The event culminates with a party at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts on Sep. 14.

Incline Gallery

The Incline Gallery at 766 Valencia St also has an opening on Friday, Sept. 6. And on Sep. 20, and the Juan Fuentes Gallery opens a group show Somos/Funky at 6 p.m. You can view a calendar of openings here.

The art of Diego Marcial

Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts at 2668 Mission St has a reception scheduled for Friday, Sep. 6 that will be showcasing the art of Diego Marcial the Ch’in Kana Exhibit. Then on Sep. 20, Mission Grafica Printmaking Studio will be hosting a panel of four artists who have contributed and worked at the studio for a reception called “Off the Wall”. Posters made by the artists will be on sale.

Opening reception for “RAPT”

The works of San Francisco native Diedre White and photographer Don Ross will be showcased at An.A.Log, a new gallery space that opened at 866 Capp Street near 24th Street. The exhibitions include paintings by White and photographs taken by Ross, with a reception on Sep. 6 that runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live music by Steve Dukes and Hal Richards will start at 7 p.m.

‘Maestrapeace’ book launch

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Mission’s biggest mural, the Maestrapeace that covers the Women’s Building at 3543 18th St. Now the seven artists who created the mural are releasing a book titled ‘Maestrapeace: San Francisco’s Monumental Feminist Mural’ which will take readers into a deep tour of the mural. The book launch will be held at the Women’s Building on Sep. 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.