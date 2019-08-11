All it takes is keeping it clean and then everyone can enjoy it. The day before it was also clean and tons of people were sitting out and it seemed like a good place to be.
About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Sun 11
18 Reasons: Classic French Pastries
August 11 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sun 11
Manny’s: Smack Dab Queer Open Mic featuring YOU!
August 11 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sun 11
Community Music Center: A Classical Cabaret
August 11 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sun 11
Roxie Theater: The Cat Rescuers
August 11 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sun 11
Red Poppy Art House: Tamar Ilana & Ventanas: Mediterranean Music & Flamenco Dance
August 11 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm