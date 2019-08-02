Teeth Gets a Cleaning

The owners of Teeth, the 8-year-old bar at 19th and Mission, say their new and improved patio “is a go.”

The patio, in fact, went dormant last year after neighbors complained to the city that it wasn’t authorized. So, owners Ben Bleiman, Mark DeVito, and Duncan Ley obtained authorization from the city and poured “well over $200,000” into making it better.

“It finally looks and feels finished,” said Bleiman, as he DeVito put the finishing touches on patio on a recent afternoon.

With the renovation — which saw 20 feet added to the back area — Teeth will be consolidating its menu with similar items of “high quality and better presentation” without raising the prices, Bleiman said.

The owners are also looking into obtaining a limited live music license, so the bar could host live music on the patio — not ragers that will last until 2 a.m., Bleiman emphasized — but stuff like “bluegrass and mariachi music,” and mostly local musicians looking for gigs.

While the new patio is brining a newer style to Teeth, Bleiman wanted his customers to know that Teeth will “still have graffiti on the walls. … We’re not trying to scare away our customers.”

Plus, Teeth recently signed a new 15-year lease, so it’s not going away anytime soon. “I’ll be 55 when the lease is up,” Bleiman. — JM

Innovative adult choir wins national award

On Aug. 1, Community Music Center’s (CMC) Older Adult Choir Program was one of 48 local aging programs awarded a 2019 Aging Innovations & Achievement Award in the Social Engagement Category by the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging (n4a).

The Older Adult Choir program was born out of UC San Francisco and CMC’s five-year long Community of Voices (COV) study. The study found that singing in a choir “lifts older adults’ spirits” and “increases their interest in life.”

The Older Adult Choir continues to grow, and currently supports the well-being some 400 members throughout San Francisco by offering music and community.

“We hear from our older adult choir members all the time how singing in the choirs lifts their spirits,” said Julie Rulyak Steinberg, Executive Director of the Community Music Center. “It was wonderful to get this confirmation from the COV study in November 2018 about the impact of singing in a choir for older adults. We are grateful to n4a for nationally recognizing the success and replicability of the older choir program.”

Winners are showcased in the n4a awards book.

Advocacy Program Celebration and Potluck

Join the Women’s Building’s celebration of the pilot of its Summer Advocacy Program!

After a month of receiving education and training as a part of the program, 11 young women will give a five-minute presentation on their proposed advocacy projects to fight gender-based violence for the fall and spring.

The organization will also share the results of their research project on the topic of sexual harassment in Dolores Park.

The celebration will be hosted at the Women’s Building at 3548 18th St. in the first-floor TWB auditorium from 6 to 8 p.m on Friday, August 2. It will be a potluck, so attendees are encouraged to bring food to share.

Brunch benefit to support migrant families

This Sunday, Central American Resource Center (Carcen), La Raza Community Resource Center and Manny’s are organizing a ‘Day of Action’ in support of migrant families. It will be hosted at Manny’s at 3092 16th St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the brunch, guests will be given the option to add a donation to their orders to support the work of the host organizations.

A silent fund-a-need will also be held during the event, where generous attendees can choose to fund a specific need on the spot. The needs include funding Clipper cards for individuals going to San Francisco court, phone services or emergency hotel rooms for unaccompanied youths or recently arrived families, green card filing fees, DACA renewal filing fee, etc. Other needs that need funding can be found on the event page.

Tickets to the event are free.

Pints & Postcards

This Sunday, Indivisible SF is hosting Pints & Postcards to Voters at Standard Deviant Brewing at 280 14 St. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will occur directly after Indivisible SF’s general meeting.

The Facebook event says the occasion will be a “good time hanging out and filling out letters to swing voters.” The intended end goal is to improve voter turnout, even slightly, so as to vote in Democrats in elections that are close.

Note that Standard Deviation is a 21-and-over venue. The recommended donation amount is $20, but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds.