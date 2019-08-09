After five months of dormancy, Radio Habana Social Club will officially reopen this Sunday — but just barely.

“GoFundMe donors now dried up, and now most funds too, and (we) have opened with so little left (we) cannot afford to buy trashcans,” said Leila Mansur, the social club’s co-owner.

A seismic retrofit caused Radio Habana, and three other businesses on the corner of 22nd and Valencia, to shut down temporarily in early March, leaving the cafe’s owners without a viable income stream.

“It’s been grueling,” Mansur said at the time.

Hardship for the small business appears to have persisted, and Mansur is hoping all lovers of the quirky business can join in and support it on its grand reopening. Mansur is also asking for folks for contributions to her GoFundMe campaign, “so there’s enough to buy supplies on Sunday!”

Visit Radio Habana at 1109 Valencia St. — Julian Mark

Bay Area International Deaf Dance Festival

Join Urban Jazz Dance Company and Dance Mission Theatre in the celebration of their seventh annual Bay Area International Deaf Dance Festival.

The festival presents the artwork and community contributions of deaf and hard of hearing artists from all over the world. This year, along with Bay Area artists, the festival will include artists from India, Colombia, Jamaica, Taiwan, Russia, New York, Arkansas, Washington DC, and other areas of California.

The event will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, featuring performances, workshops and a family-friendly matinee. It will take place at Dance Mission Theatre at 3316 24th St.

Own a piece of history from the Mission!

Don’t miss Mission Gráfica Printmaking Studio’s gallery opening reception of ‘Off the Wall,’ this Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On display at the opening will be prints from the studio’s archive dating from 1973 to 2019. The studio describes them as an embodiment of the Latinx community’s “history and culture.” They will also be available for purchase directly “Off the Wall” at the event.

Admission to the event will be free. It will take place at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts (MCCLA) at 2868 Mission St. in the main gallery on the first floor.

Great Gold!

Friday marks the opening of David Steele and his chef/partner Brandon Kirksey’s newest restaurant Great Gold, a Modern American Italian Kitchen. Chef Tommy Malloy will be the restaurant’s “Chef de Cuisine.” It will occupy the former space of Foxister at 3161 24th St.

Steele was a founding member of Ne Timeas Restaurant Group that opened flour + water, Central Kitchen, Trick Dog and Salumeria.

He hopes the restaurant will “draw inspiration from both modern Italian cuisine while also allowing us to fold in many of the classic Italian American dishes I grew up with.”

Count Me (and you?) In Census

On Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., join Acción Latina in its “Count Me In/Cuenta Conmigo Census 2020,” which will feature free, bilingual, interactive activities for your entire family.

During the event, Acción Latina will inform attendees of the 2020 census’ potential to help families and the Mission community by creating resources for health, jobs, education, housing and other social services.

The event will feature presentations and artistic activities such as drawing and songwriting workshops focused on relevant topics surrounding the census including transportation, political representation, housing and language access. Local artists will add the voices of participants to pop-up murals, local music performances, hip hop cyphers, and more!

One of China’s most prominent LGBTQ activists comes to the Mission

This Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Manny’s at 3092 Mission St., prominent Chinese LGBTQ+ activist Ying Xin will lead a discussion and answer questions about LGBTQ+ rights in China.

Ying is the executive director of Beijing LGBTQ Center, the co-founder of volunteer program Wuhan Rainbow, and was a co-curator of the Chinese Women’s Film Festival from 2012 to 2015. She has also been the initiator of many LGBTQ+ campaigns.

Purchase tickets to the event for $6.