20th Street Block party

On Saturday, August 17, Noise Pop will host its annual 20th Street Block party from 12 to 6 p.m. This year, the free music and food festival is collaborating with nonprofit organizations 826 Valencia and La Cocina.

The musical lineup features notable acts like Philadelphia indie rock band Speedy Ortiz, Australian duo Alex Cameron and Roy Malloy, as well as performances by local acts Hello Yello and Zoa.

A battalion of food trucks will be on the scene to provide a diverse array of meaty, vegetarian and vegan options.

The festivities are located from 19th to 20th between Bryant and Harrison. Attendees can also purchase headliner lounge tickets here. For even more fun, buy your tickets for the after-party here. — RR

Luz de Luna goes on hiatus

Luz de Luna, the quaint gift shop at 3182 24th St. that offers a variety of Mexican handicrafts, will temporarily close.

Store owners have announced that due to required retrofitting of the building, the shop will shutter on September 16 and reopen in six months.

Animal Care & Control adoption drive

Looking to adopt a furry friend? Come to the Animal Care & Control Center at 1200 15th St. this Saturday between 12 and 5:30 p.m. for the Clear the Shelter drive.

For this event, ACC has teamed up with NBC Bay Area and Telemundo to offer low adoption fees in order to encourage prospective pet owners to adopt animals in need of loving homes.

Dogs and cats will be $30 in celebration of ACC’s 30th anniversary. Two kittens will be $30, and the price for other small animals will vary depending on their species.

Fundraiser for CARECEN SF

On Friday, August 16, the Central American Resource Center (CARECEN), will host a fundraising reception at Asiento bar at 2730 21st St. from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Juanny Depp of Amor Digital will be DJing at the fundraiser. The recommended donation for the event is $5, though no one will be turned away. All proceedings will go to CARECEN’s cause.

Come to the event and contribute to CARECEN’s mission to help Latinx and immigrant families seek opportunities and justice.

Intergenerational LGBTQ+ storytelling

This Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Manny’s will host “Intergenerational Stories of Transformation, Courage & Power,” a storytelling open-mic event, at 3092 16th St.

Via Facebook, organizers said that the event is about “deep sharing and connection.” In the past, attendees have shared their coming-out stories, as well as tales of surviving HIV/AIDS. For this event, Manny’s aims to “broaden the theme” by inviting attendees to share stories that celebrate LGBTQ+ “resilience, courage, power and vulnerability.”

Several scheduled storytellers will start off the event, and then the stage will be opened up to volunteers.

School Clean-up Day

Local schools need your help!

Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8, located at 3351 23rd St., invites all families to join their School Clean-Up Day this Saturday, August 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Help the school staff and local volunteers organize classrooms and prepare the school for the new year which begins Monday, August 19.