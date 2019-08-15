A neighbor of the forthcoming 143-unit affordable housing development at 1990 Folsom St. is suing the project’s developers for allegedly causing damage to the neighbor’s walls and “interrupting business” of car dealership at the property — complicating the housing development’s rise.

In the process of seeking to reap around $115,000 — perhaps more — for the alleged damage to the property, Lumberman Construction Co., which owns the neighboring property at 1960 Folsom, has been petitioning a judge to halt construction of the 100-percent affordable housing project. (Already, navigating bureaucratic hurdles required three years of work before the developers in May broke ground.)

Construction was partially halted for around three weeks thanks to a temporary restraining order that became void Aug. 7. Christopher Gil, a spokesman for the Mission Economic Development Agency, one of the project’s developers called the delay “insignificant.”

“… we were prohibited from being within 10 feet of Lumberman Construction Supply’s wall,” Gil said in an email. “We simply worked on other areas of the property.”

Still, Lumberman has been seeking to extend that prohibition, which would be more disruptive. A judge denied an initial request on Aug. 7.

The cost of the project is estimated to be around $100 million.

MEDA and the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corp. (TNDC) are jointly developing 1990 Folsom, and are members 1990 Folsom Housing Associates LP — the entity being sued.

The project, being built on the site of an abandoned bread factory on the corner of 16th and Folsom, officially began construction on May 11 to much community rejoicing. In addition to the affordable units, the project is slated to be the permanent home of Galería de la Raza, a longtime Latino arts institution, and HOMEY, a youth nonprofit.

It is one of eight fully affordable projects in the development pipeline in the Mission. A ninth, at 1515 South Van Ness, could be forthcoming.

Lumberman Construction Co. charges that during the demolition of the former bread factory, contractors damaged a wall of the SF Honda dealership’s building, which is owned by Lumberman Construction. “The damage disrupted business at the SF Honda Building and resulted in extensive and expensive repairs,” the complaint, initially filed on June 21, charges.

Later, after Lumberman allegedly completed those repairs, demolition did yet more damage. Together, the repairs totaled $115,413 — what Lumberman alleges the developers owe it.

The affordable developers meanwhile claim that Lumberman has failed to factually support its allegations, and that immediately prior to an agreement being reached on the matter in June, “Plaintiff became unwilling to work with Defendants, in hopes of a better settlement.”

MEDA and TNDC emphasize in court documents that the project — being financed through a complex mix of public subsidies, bonds, and loans — must meet crucial and specific deadlines.

“Failure to meet these milestone dates will have a severe negative financial impact on this Project and could require expensive re-financing, threatening the viability and delivery of this vital affordable housing to San Francisco,” reads a response to the initial lawsuit.

MEDA and TNDC’s attorney, Edward J. Riffle, said it’s not terribly uncommon for neighbors to sue during the construction of a large development. “What’s more aggressive than normal is the degree to which he sought to stop construction,” Riffle said.

A call to Lumberman’s lawyer was not immediately returned.