Building owner Matthew Miller, who owns a Florida Street home that was last year partially demolished without any notice to the neighbors — or city permits to do so — was put in the hot seat at a Department of Building Inspection hearing Tuesday morning.

Miller, seated alongside his architect Greg Smith, addressed Deputy Director of Inspections Edward Sweeny about the unpermitted demolition that occurred last summer at 1068 Florida Street.

Miller said he purchased the property several years prior with the intention of building a structure on that site. He did not address previous claims made by his Contractor Joe O’Briain that subcontractors were supposed to be demolishing a different house, on 28th Street when, instead, they haphazardly tore off the second floor of the 1068 Florida St. property, between 22nd and 23rd.

Since that time, Miller said, “we’ve been waiting for direction on what to exactly do.”

“Direction from whom?” Sweeney queried. “We gave you direction on the notice of violation. We talked to your Contractor Joe O’Briain a few times, who did cop to it.”

Sweeney asked whether Miller had talked to his neighbors about the site issues. “No!” exclaimed a neighbor present at the meeting.

“You don’t talk to your neighbors and that’s why you’re at the director’s hearing,” Sweeney said.

He made it clear that Miller would be receiving an order of abatement today, and will need to clean up the pile of debris that’s been sitting on the property since the surprise demolition last summer.

Sweeney then opened the forum for public comment and asked if anyone would like to address this demolition fiasco. Three residents who live close to the property quickly raised their hands.

Nancy Kaufmann, who lives two doors down from 1068 Florida St. and is a property manager for another home on the street, said she witnessed the “shocking sight of workers with zero protective coverage haphazardly and rapidly hand-demolishing 1068 Florida.”

Kaufmann gathered 47 signatures from frustrated neighbors demanding that Miller clean up the debris. She showed several pictures of the site and said raccoons living there had torn holes through the tarp; Kaufmann held up a bag of torn strands of tarp.

Another neighbor, Lois Alpert, looked Miller in the eye and expressed her discontent. “If you cared one iota, you would have paid attention a long time ago; I want you to feel guilty, I really do,” Alpert said.

If Miller fails to remove the rubble and re-tarp the property within 15 days, Sweeney said, he risks receiving another “Notice of Work Without Permit”violation, and be cited for “Demolition Without Permit.”

“If you think it’s hard to get a demolition permit right now, wait until you get one of those,” Sweeney said. “It’s going to get a lot worse.”