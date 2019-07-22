A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run death of Konstantinos “Gus” Vardakastanis, the founder of the local grocery chain Gus’s.

Last Tuesday evening, the United States Marshals Service arrested San Francisco resident Eleasia Fraise in Stockton on a warrant issued for the hit-and-run, suspected manslaughter, arson, conspiracy and driving without a license, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Fraise was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and will soon be transferred to San Francisco.

It’s unclear what evidence law enforcement agencies are using to link Fraise to the incident. Police did not immediately respond to our inquiries.

Vardakastanis was reportedly struck by a silver sedan at 2:17 a.m. on Sep. 22, 2017, as he was walking near Jerrold and Toland streets. The driver reportedly fled and Vardakastanis died at the scene. Vardakastanis was 57.

Vardakastanis, a Greek immigrant entrepreneur, was remembered as “a pillar of the community.”

Gus’s has four locations in San Francisco, including one at 17th and Harrison streets.