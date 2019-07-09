A week after my phone call with Salesforce, I decide that not all is lost. I can put that backgrounder to good use.

Large funders, I’ve learned, like to see that you have local foundation support. Here, that would be the San Francisco Foundation.

Judging from its website, we seem a perfect fit for one of its Equity Grants. We’re inclusive! We train a lot of minority journalists. We’re committed to remedying racial inequities: We are one of the only news sites in San Francisco covering the police department’s abysmally slow reform process –—a process that in the end could result in profound changes in the treatment of communities of color.

“Check back for more information about our next funding cycle,” is the message I see at the end of January.

Not to be deterred, I send an email introducing Mission Local and attaching that forlorn backgrounder. I wait. February goes by, March too. I follow up in April. Five days later, I hear from Maria Healey, the senior administrative manager of programs.

“The foundation is not currently accepting unsolicited requests …. ”

“The Equity Grants Program – which is the foundation’s “open call” for proposals aligned with the guidelines of the program – will open in January, 2020.”

Alas, that’s the extent of the information. There’s no hint how to apply for funds through the “new grantee portal.” I picture the foundation expelling streams of $1,000 bills – None headed my way.

