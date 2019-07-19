Katz Bagels, the normally bustling, much-loved bagel shop on 16th Street remained closed today, after a Wednesday morning forced closure by the San Francisco Department of Health during a routine health inspection.

According to the detailed food inspection report, “This facility’s permit to operate has been suspended due to an imminent public health risk. Facility was found to have a severe rat infestation.”

The overall score the restaurant received was an 81 out of 100. But, in order to reopen, the shop will need to be cleared by health inspectors. For that to happen, owners and restaurant staff must “eliminate rodent (rat), cockroach, and fly activity, and immediately initiate pest control from a licensed operator,” among other actions detailed in the report.

To check the latest health inspection scores of your favorite restaurants, see this map created for Mission Local by Victoria Beckley.

The bagel shop is also required to seal all “holes, gaps and crevices to prevent pest entry and harborage,” and to clean, repair and sanitize the space.

Other troubling notes from the report: “rat droppings on counter behind coffee/hot water machines,” and “live cockroaches on hot water heater (observed 2).”

The bagel restaurant’s previous health inspection scores were 86 (from an inspection in August 2018), 79 (January 2018), and 81 (November 2016). Among its violations over the years: a vermin infestation, foods not protected from contamination, unsanitary food contact surfaces, and inadequate food safety knowledge. There were three health complaints made by members of the public in 2016 and 2017, but none since .

The owners did not return Mission’s Local requests for comment.