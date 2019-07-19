Cupid Boutique is Selling!

Cupid Boutique, a special-occasion dress shop that has been providing customers with their prom, quinceañera, wedding, and evening attire for the past nine years, is selling its space.

The store is located on 3218 21st St. Owner Elida Quijano, 60, is planning on retiring after the sale. She says she already works a night job and is looking to slow things down.

If interested in the space, contact the owners at 415-235-0899.

In Chan Kaajal Community Garden Wins Livability Award

Last Sunday, In Chan Kaajal Community Garden, located at 17th and Folsom, won the Livability Award for providing a uniting space to one of the most diverse cross-sections of the city.

The Livability Award is presented by Livable City, honoring those who make outstanding contributions for a healthier, more equitable environment in San Francisco. In Chan Kaajal opened in June 2017, providing a welcoming space that features a community garden, a performance stage, a gym area and a playground.

In the statement, Livable City Associate Director Katy Birnbaum said, “Green space, public parks and community gardens aren’t just pretty or nice to have – they’re key to creating an equitable city with opportunities for recreation, advancing public health, building community and connecting with nature in an urban environment.”

Commonwealth closes this August



Commonwealth, a farm-to-table restaurant located at 2224 Mission St., is closing August 26 after 10 years of providing customers with a tasting menu of sustainably-produced Californian cuisine.

Eater reports the establishment is closing due to a failure to negotiate with its landlords.

The space, which features a 1,600-square-foot ground floor and 3,998-square-foot parking lot, is now listed on Loopnet for $9,000 dollars per month.

Chef Anthony Myint, co-founder of Mission Street Food, wins €100K for his Work Against Climate Change

Chef Anthony Myint, co-founder Mission Street Food and founder of the Perennial and Mission Chinese Food, has won the 2019 Basque Culinary Prize with a €100,000 (about $112,600) purse for his work fighting climate change. The Basque Culinary Prize is awarded to a chef who “demonstrates how gastronomy can have a positive impact in fields such as culinary innovation, health, nutrition, education, the environment, the food industry, social or economic development, among others.”

His qualifications for this prize include his work in launching GreenFoodPrint, which helps chefs and restaurants lower their carbon impact, and the Perennial Farming Initiative, an initiative that helps advises restaurants on how to reduce their carbon footprint.

Party for Socialism and Liberation: Speak Out Full Rights for All Immigrants

This Saturday at 12:30 p.m., the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) will gather at 16th Street and Mission for their event, ‘Speak Out for Immigrant Rights.’ During this event that is open to all, attendees will raise their voices against the detention of children at the border and what PSL advisor Patricia Gorky calls the “war on immigrants.”

The Party for Socialism and Liberation is a national organization that has a local office at 2969 Mission St. For more information, contact Party for Socialism and Liberation at 415-821-6171 or at https://www.pslweb.org/.