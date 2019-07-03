A man is in fair condition at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital following a Monday stabbing incident … at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the July 1 call at 1:25 p.m. and came upon the victim, suffering from multiple stab wounds, and walking from the Family Health Center at 995 Potrero to the Emergency Department, across the street at 1001 Potrero. They escorted him the rest of the way.

According to the victim and several eyewitnesses, a verbal altercation between the victim and another man broke out at the Family Health Center waiting room and escalated into a physical fight. At some point, a woman joined in the fray and, ultimately, the victim was stabbed multiple times in his upper torso and shoulder.

It is unclear who stabbed the man. The suspects had fled by the time Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, but police crime scene investigators have dusted the scene for fingerprints. Additionally, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Nancy Crowley said that video of the incident was captured, and a “Be on the Lookout” bulletin describing the suspects will be released shortly.

The victim claims he does not know the man and woman, and says this was an unprovoked attack.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Department is the investigating agency for this incident.