MCCLA presents De Cajón: Tocando la Historia and the End-of-the-Semester Showcase

Join the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts’ artistic director tonight, Friday, June 7 from 6 to 10 p.m., to celebrate Tradición Peruana Cultural Center’s upcoming 25th anniversary with a special exhibition featuring music surrounding the cajón drum, “De Cajón: Tocando la Historia.” The exhibition will run through June 13.

Tomorrow, Saturday, June 8, from 3 to 5:30 p.m., students and teachers will present their end-of-the-semester showcase. Participating classes include Latin percussions, Afro-Peruvian dance and cajón, Argentine tango, as well as an exhibit from Mission Gráfica’s students. Tickets are $5.

DSA SF offering free brake light repairs

The San Francisco chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America are holding their second free brake-light repair clinic tomorrow, Saturday, June 8, from 12 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the San Francisco Christian School (25 Whittier St.). The public service event aims to help prevent unnecessary police stops.

Acción Latina presents Roque Dalton Tribute Night

Enjoy an evening of dance, poetry and food at the third annual tribute celebration for Roque Dalton, a Salvadoran poet at Acción Latina tomorrow, Saturday, June 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. It will take place during Calle 24 Paseo Artístico, a free bimonthly community art stroll.

Mission Youth Arts Festival

Get ready to dance into the weekend at Mission Youth Arts Festival, a free event hosted by Mission Dance Theater, on Sunday, June 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Potrero del Sol Park (San Bruno and 25th Streets). Bring a blanket and a picnic basket and enjoy the Mission’s finest youth performing groups!

CUESA’s Summer Bash

CUESA’s Summer Bash is just two days away! Indulge in unlimited food and drink from 45 of the city’s top restaurants and bars this Sunday, June 9, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Ferry Building Marketplace. Proceeds to this event will benefit CUESA’s education programs, Foodwise Kids and Foodwise Teens. Get your tickets here. Eat, drink and be merry!

Roxie Theater presents Hecho en México, a documentary series

Roxie Theater will present their second edition of Hecho en México, a compilation of six documentaries that reveal contemporary life in Mexico, from Friday, June 14, to Saturday, June 15. Filmmakers are expected to attend the Q&A sessions. Buy your passes here or at the door.

Lemon Twist Fashion Workshops

Lemon Twist is hosting its ninth annual Lemon Twist Fashion Workshops for aspiring young fashion designers in fifth through 12th grades interested in sewing and design. The week-long classes are focused on educating students, who will cut and sew their own projects and present them in a fashion show to their friends and family. For workshop dates, register here.

St. Peter’s Catholic School Celebrates Students’ Achievements

In addition to celebrating their 140th anniversary year, St. Peter’s Catholic School recognized students’ “transformational” academic achievements, due to the implementation of new individualized and differentiated strategies, at their annual awards ceremony yesterday, Thursday, June 6.

Full scholarships for next school year were also presented to three seventh graders.

Community Music Center offering summer classes and scholarships

Thanks to a $16,200 grant from the California Arts Council, the Community Music Center will continue to offer the Mission District Young Musicians Program, a free, bilingual Latin music program designed to empower the next generation of Latinx student musicians.

A variety of music classes will also be offered this summer at the center. Registration is now open. The summer quarter begins June 17.

The Community Music Center typically provides over $2 million in tuition assistance every year to more than 2,700 diverse students in the city. To help them reach their fundraising goal of $10,000, donate here.

Summer camp opportunities for kids

Now that school’s out, if you’re still looking for a summer camp for your kids, it’s not too late! Parents of Public Schools of San Francisco report that Activity Hero, San Francisco Recreation and Park, as well as the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco are still offering either scholarships for low-income families or low-cost summer day camps. Read here for more information.