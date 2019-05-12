The Women’s Building at 3543 18th Street, the country’s first women-focused community center, will be celebrating its 40th anniversary on Thursday evening.

Mayor London Breed, Women’s Building co-founder Romona Guy, and Women’s Building executive director Teresa Mejia will host a fundraiser to help the institution continue providing services to low-income women and their families.

“Serving the SF community has been an honor and great achievement to support the Women’s Movement,” said Mejia in a press release. “This fundraiser will celebrate all the great work we have done and plan to do in the future.”

Since its founding in 1979, the community center has advocated around issues such as sexual assault, immigration, family reunification, hunger, affordable housing and domestic violence. The Women’s Building has “incubated over 170 emerging women’s organizations, opened its doors to more than 1,000,000 women,” according to the organization.

The brightly muraled building is currently home to such organizations as Dolores Street Community Services, San Francisco Women Against Rape, Cooperative Restraining Order Clinic, the Immigration Center for Women and Children, and many others.

It also provides help with tax preparation, job assistance, food stamp assistance, financial tutoring, wellness and provides other services.

Thursday’s celebration will include performances by Banda Sin Nombre and Cat Call Choir.

Food and drinks will come from Mama Lamees, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Southpaw BBQ, Cote West Winery and Woods Beer Co.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, contact ​Development@womensbuilding.org​.