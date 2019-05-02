Police at 4:12 this afternoon responded to a shot-spotter and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Bartlett Street.

Officer Robert Rueca, a San Francisco Police Department spokesman, said the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the vicinity is still an “active crime scene.”

Mission Local’s Julian Mark says that perhaps 10 police officers are investigating a silver sedan.

A neighborhood resident who had been visiting a nearby cafe told Mark that, at around 4:15, he heard “four pops.” He did not hear a car screeching away. Police showed up shortly thereafter and pulled a stricken man from a parked car. That man was placed on a gurney and carted away.

Rueca says there is no suspect in custody at this time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is available.