History Day for Dolores Park

Attend History Day at Dolores Park on Sunday, June 2 to learn about the indigenous people who first inhabited the area, social and political activism in the park, the Latin-Mexican period and more.

The event, organized by the Recreation and Park Department and Park Ambassadors, will feature five stations with volunteers ready to walk attendees through the city’s storied past. Folks can stop by the park from 2 p.m to 6 p.m. for this event. Dolores Park is located at 19th and Dolores Streets. The event is free.

CRAVE Presents: Immigration STILL Matters

Crave Productions is co-hosting a fundraiser for the Bay Area Immigration Defense Fund (BAIDF) Thursday, May 30 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. BAIDF is a local nonprofit that posts bond and provides legal services for immigrants who have been detained by ICE.

There will be a performance by Loretta Gooden, drinks will be provided by Lagunitas, and Yo Tambien! Cantina will cater the event. The fundraiser will be hosted at the Red Poppy Art house located at 2698 Folsom St. Buy your tickets here.

Chicano Latino Caucus Convention Party

The San Francisco Latino Democratic Club will host the Chicano/Latino Caucus Convention Reception, starting on Friday, May 31 from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The reception is meant to mobilize Latinx voters to prepare for two major 2020 events — the census and the presidential election. Appetizers and drinks will be provided. Register for the free event here. Donations can be made here.

Scholarship for Students of Hospitality Families

Josh Harris and Morgan Schick of Bon Vivants Hospitality are announcing the creation of the Bon Vivants Scholarship. The scholarship is exclusively for individuals with at least one parent in the hospitality industry and must be a first-generation college student. Harris and Schick own award-winning cocktail bars Trick Dog and Bon Voyage!, and give regularly to philanthropic projects.

Bon Vivants Hospitality will fund this scholarship with a minimum of $150,000 over the next five years to fully support the ScholarMatch services for five students, one added each year, for their entire college experience. Bon Vivants Hospitality is a self-described hospitality group and brand agency. Harris and Schick helped to support Gissela Guevara, the first scholarship recipient. She will graduate Lowell High School and attend San Jose State University Fall 2019.

For more Information about ScholarMatch, click here.

June Concerts at the Community Music Center

The Community Music Center will be hosting a variety of concerts this June. CMC will kick things off with a festive Afro Cuban Dance Party. CMC’s own Cuban Charanga Ensemble will be performing as part of the Mission Arts Performance and Project (MAPP). There will be two sets of swinging Cuban dance music, from Danzón to Timba. A Salsa Dance class will take place from 6:30 p.m to 7 p.m, followed right after by the performance which ends at 9 p.m. To check out the rest of the concerts, click here.