Carnaval: The 40th Anniversary

We’ve prepared a special page of history that you can look at here.

But even better is being a participant — going to the festival tomorrow and, at 3 p.m., enjoying a free performance by Los Tigres del Norte. The party happens on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Harrison between 16th and 24th streets.

The parade takes place Sunday on Mission Street, starting at 9:30 a.m. Enjoy!

Accion Latina presents: New Mestizx

Community media and cultural arts nonprofit Accion Latina’s new exhibition “New Mestizx” will open Friday, May 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Curated by Sami Schilf, the exhibit explores the intersections of cultural identity in the Bay Area.

Schilf is a San Francisco native, multi-media artist and proud second-generation Mestizx. Her work plays with the tension between dissociation and reclamation of cultural identity, history and importance. The exhibition will take place at the Juan R. Fuentes Gallery located at 2958 24th Street.

Twilight Tour: Amulet or He Calls it Chaos

The 500 Capp Street Foundation will be exhibiting Twilight Tour: Amulet or He Calls it Chaos on Thursday, May 30th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The exhibition’s home is the David Ireland House and plays with the art and space to create a disorienting yet transformative experience of reality. The foundation takes care of the house belonging to the late artist and uses the space to showcase the art of budding creators.

The exhibit includes works by Mathis Altmann, Tony Cokes, Moyra Davey, Katharina Grosse, Rashid Johnson, Sherrie Levine and more. The David Ireland house is located at 500 Capp Street. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $15 for students. Purchase your tickets here.

Hecho en Mexico: A Documentary Film Series

The Roxie Theater will be presenting the second edition of their Hecho En Mexico series from Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16. The series is made up of six documentaries and will be screened throughout the weekend. These films, which showcase the diversity and complexity of Mexican society, have never been shown in the United States.

They document the stories of a former beauty queen and socialite, an Aguascalientes rapper, a teacher in remote Chiapas; a special relationship between Baja fishermen on a remote island, an armed indigenous resistance, and a family making one last attempt to cultivate their small plot of land.

The filmmakers and special guests will be in attendance for a Q&A session. Tickets can be purchased for $13 at the door. Attendees can purchase an Hecho en Mexico pass for $60 to see all six films, attend the filmmaker Q&A, and a special guest reception on Saturday, June 15. Buy your passes here.

Starman — Freddie Burretti: The man who sewed the world

Freddy Burretti and Pop Iconoclast David Bowie were the closest of friends; the latter was also a talented costume designer and stylist. Burretti designed a wardrobe for his genre-defying companion that redefined 1970s British culture and fashion.

His exploits are captured in Starman — Freddie Burretti: The man who sewed the world. The screening is Monday, June 17, at 7 p.m. All proceeds go to benefit the GLBT Historical Society. The Roxie Theater is located at 3117 16th St. Buy your tickets here.

Youth Speaks Presents: Queeriosity, Slam Poetry Showcase

In honor of LGBTQ Pride month in June, community arts organization Youth Speaks will celebrate by hosting Queeriosity, a free poetry and performance showcase on Saturday, June 8, at the Brava Theater, 2781 24th St.

Queeriosity is one of Youth Speaks’ longest-running programs and explores personal and historical narratives that reframe perceptions of language, sexuality and gender.

The event features some of Youth Speaks’ leading young voices and Angel Nafis, A New York poet and author of BlackGirl Mansion. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the show begins at 7. The event is free, but an RSVP is required. Register here.