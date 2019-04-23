Follow your star

Follow your bliss

Give a kiss on the cheek you care for

Give a damn for the things you dare for

Pick a chance

It’ll really happen

Do for once what you really mean

Adventure comes

Sometimes love

If only you follow your dreams

So play on the music and dance

Lift your heart and your feet

Take a chance on romance

Feel the pulse,

Hear the beat

Why should we limit our lives?

Can’t we make this a paradise?

(Adela Chu’s song for the 2000’s Return from Paradise Tahitian-Samba Block)