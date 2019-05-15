A symbolic groundbreaking in the rain is well and truly symbolic. A cubic yard of soil is carted in from off-site, and dumped in a pile beneath a large tent. A handful of hard hat-wearing city dignitaries, including the mayor, turn it over with too-clean shovels. And then it’s hauled elsewhere on the construction site and used for backfill.

That’s what happened this morning at the future Mission District home of the Animal Care and Control shelter on Bryant and Division. The only difference is that the hard hats today came equipped with cute little animal ears — and the festivities were taken in by a cavalcade of four-legged attendees, many of whom would gladly go home with you.

To answer the questions many of you may be thinking of but are too embarrassed to ask: No, no dogs jumped on the mayor, fought, or left inopportune turds in inopportune places. Today’s groundbreaking went as planned. Even the dour weather enabled “raining cats and dogs” puns to be made.

The Animal Care and Control shelter’s new home at 1419 Bryant Street will, when completed, not look much different than it does now. Or ever did: The red brick façade structure was erected in 1894 by the Market Street Railway and has, for much of the 20th and 21st centuries, served as a Muni maintenance facility. You can’t take a sledgehammer to a 19th-century façade, but you sure can gut the interior — and that’s the plan. Animal Care and Control obtained the site in a trade with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. MTA will take possession of the current Animal Shelter a stone’s throw away on 15th Street, but the operations it currently runs out of Bryant Street are being relocated to Bayview. It is yet to be determined what MTA will do with the 15th Street structure.

The 15th Street shelter, Animal Control officials said today, is outmoded and past-date on seismic standards. Repairing and upgrading it from the inside would have been onerous. Gutting and revamping the structure at 1419 Bryant was an easier operation.

When completed, ostensibly in 2021, the new shelter will feature improved ventilation, improved cleaning systems, and improved noise and odor control. That’s a must: The shelter houses some 10,000 animals a year, ranging from dogs and cats to rodents, lizards, birds, goats, pigs, and God knows what else.

This is a $76.5 million project.

And now, what you really want: Photos of the animals.