Bone unearthed from 21st Street home is purportedly a human skull

The medical examiner has ruled a bone on May 23 unearthed from a yard at 3025 21st Street is human in origin, confirmed the San Francisco Police Department.

The case is now being handled as a “suspicious death,” said Officer Adam Lobsinger, a department spokesman.

Robin Whiteside, on whose property the remains were discovered, last week told Mission Local that police instructed her not to talk about the bone until investigators figure out what exactly was found. She said the remains were discovered during gardening work.

This home, per city records, was built in 1875.

Mission Local is told that the bone unearthed from the yard is a single skull located roughly 18 inches deep near the roots of a recently felled eucalyptus tree that once stood 60 or 70 feet high. The skull was purportedly free of skin, hair, or fabric and aged in appearance.