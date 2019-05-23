Bones were discovered at 3025 21st Street this afternoon, police have confirmed.

“The medical examiner is responding to confirm if the bones that were found are human,” said SFPD spokesman Joseph Tomlinson.

A Medical Examiner spokesperson did not return a message.

Police responded to the residence around 1:30 p.m., according to neighbors. By 4:50 p.m., half a dozen police officers — including what appeared to be crime scene investigators — walked in and out of the residence.

This is a breaking story. We will update this post when more information becomes available.