Police have identified a suspect in a shooting at 13th and Mission streets that left a 19-year-old man dead last Monday.

Hakim Odem, 20, of El Cerrito was taken into custody last Tuesday in Riverside County for the death of Taiepisi Gutu, a San Francisco resident. The San Francisco Police Department’s homicide investigators have obtained a warrant from the District Attorney for the arrest of Odem, who remains in Southern California.

The SFPD said in a press release that Odem was taken into custody on March 26 “following an officer-involved shooting with a member of the California Highway Patrol,” near Blyth, Calif.

It’s unclear if Odem or Highway Patrol officers were injured in that incident.

David Stevenson, SFPD’s director of strategic communications, declined to comment on the officer-involved shooting and deferred to the CHP and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, who are investigating the shooting. Calls to those agencies were not immediately returned.

Last Monday, at 3:52 p.m., police officers found Gutu suffering from a gunshot wound in the lobby of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation building at 13th and Mission. He was transported to San Francisco General Hospital, where he died.

Gutu’s murder “remains an active and ongoing investigation,” said the SFPD’s statement. “Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.”