An eyewitness described a scissor-vs.-two-by-four fight between two combatants on Mission Street that left one man clinging to life this evening.

Bystander Geo Gonzalez tells Mission Local’s Julian Mark that, sometime after 5 p.m., a dispute between two men boiled over into a physical confrontation on the 1900 block of Mission, close to 15th Street. The fight escalated, with one man pulling out a pair of scissors, and the other picking up a piece of timber. And then they started “going at it,” according to Gonzalez.

The man with the scissors went on to stab the other man in the neck several times, leading to profuse bleeding. “I saw him gushing,” Gonzalez said.

A cavalcade of police and emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene, and Gonzalez said he immediately saw a police officer rush over and put pressure on the man’s neck. The injured man was carted off to San Francisco General Hospital. One of the men is left in life-threatening condition, while the other is in non-life-threatening condition, said SFPD spokesman Officer Adam Lobsinger.

Sgt. Edward Zeltser of the SFPD said authorities were called in at about 5:30 p.m. When queried if this was a homicide investigation, he said, “not yet.”

Zeltser said he believed a suspect has been detained.

Lobsinger said officers patrolling the area observed two men fighting at around 5:22 p.m. He confirmed that one of the subjects suffered an apparent stab wound. At around 7:00 p.m., he said, officers belonging to SFPD’s Night Investigations Unit were is on the scene.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is unearthed.