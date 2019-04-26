Manny’s hosting five presidential hopefuls

Five candidates in the crowded race for the Democratic presidential nomination will visit Manny’s over the next five weeks, including Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Cory Booker.

Hickenlooper visits Manny’s for a happy hour on Friday, April 26 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Inslee will appear next week on Thursday, May 2, at 5:30. Castro’s visit comes on Wednesday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. Klobuchar will appear Thursday, May 30 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. and Booker’s visit is scheduled for Sunday, June 2 at 10 a.m. in a reception with the Young Professionals.

To find out more about each event, click the links on each of the candidate’s names.

Breed, Ronen celebrate Mission cleanup

Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Hillary Ronen will turn out Friday, May 3 to celebrate a massive cleanup effort along the Mission’s sidewalks.

Since November, San Francisco’s Downtown Streets Team has worked with a team of 30 unhoused volunteers to clean up sidewalks in the Mission from Division Street to 24th Street. In the process, these volunteers are working toward getting housing and jobs.

So far, they’ve picked up more than 82,550 gallons of trash and more than 1,171 needles. Two of the volunteers have found jobs and one has secured stable housing, according to a spokesperson with the Streets Team.

Breed and Ronen will speak at a celebration of their work May 3 at 12:30 p.m. in Chan Kajaal Park, at 17th and Folsom streets. Lunch and games will follow. To register for the free event, sign up here.

Wild art show opens by Dolores Park

San Francisco artist Cheney Beshara is opening a new show of her paintings Friday, April 26, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Bebebar. Her latest collection of works, titled Wild, features colorful paintings of camels, elephants, giraffes, lions and zebras. Bebebar, a cafe known for its açaí bowls and smoothies, is located at 3809 18th St., across from Dolores Park. The event is free.