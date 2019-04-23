On Monday evening, dozens of opinionated Mission locals attended a combined community meeting and walking tour of 24th Street’s beautiful yet troubled ficus trees – 51 of which have been slated for removal as early as June. According to city officials, the determination comes after years of local complaints about tripping hazards caused by roots breaking through sidewalks, and large branches breaking free on windy days.

Chris Buck, a forester for San Francisco Public Works, led the tour, which grew heated when residents demanded an explanation for why their beloved trees — which create an iconic and lush canopy over the neighborhood and are nearly 50 years old — have to go. Buck began the tour by describing the species’ trunk design — “co-dominant, competing stems” — as the reason why so many ficus trees are struggling health-wise, difficult to keep up, and potentially destructive.

Usually, it’s possible to prune an unruly tree by cutting its main trunk stem, Buck explained. But ficus trees are tricky because they have more than one central stem competing for dominance. This means the tree is challenging to maintain, and also prone to split, rot, become infested by to insects — and fail catastrophically. And these potentially dangerous trees aren’t easy to spot.

“The trees that look the greenest to the public are unfortunately often the ones that are the least structurally sound,” Buck said as the group huddled close, with many gazing sadly at a ficus near McDonald’s on Mission & 24th that was slated for removal. He assured them that the city had heard the community’s distress in response to the potential loss of the trees, and added that the only trees that they were planning to cut down were the ones that were in the worst condition.

Still, many people who showed up expressed outrage and skepticism over the city’s proposal to remove the trees.

“The city just declared a climate emergency,” said one onlooker. “Has any thought been given to how removing so many of these old, giant trees might impact health?”

Buck countered that as a result of public pushback, the city had in fact taken 20 trees off the chopping block. These trees would instead be aggressively pruned, in an experimental attempt to preserve them as long as possible. He added that he couldn’t promise that this technique would work – oftentimes aggressive pruning of ficus trees leads to their demise – but said he’s hopeful that the 20 trees in question would survive for at least another 10 years.

Buck laid out a plan to replace many of the ficus trees towering over 24th Street with red maples and ginkgoes, two species with less aggressive roots and a lighter canopy, to let more light in. He said the good news was that very recently the city had secured dedicated funding for regular tree maintenance — something that had been a problem in the past.

“We’re committed to planting and watering the trees in this corridor,” Buck pledged.

After an hour of walking around and another hour or so of sitting and talking at Alley Cat Books on 24th Street, Buck’s thoroughness seemed to impress some initial skeptics — though it’s still clear that a number of residents remain dead-set against removing these trees regardless of the city’s rationale.

The final fate of the ficus trees will be determined at a public hearing scheduled for May 8. Members of the public have until then to appeal the decision.