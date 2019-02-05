Several dozen activists gathered in rain at 16th and Mission streets Monday evening to demand a more equitable, accessible and environmentally-friendly transit system in San Francisco and the Bay Area.

Their demands: free Muni, generally better service, better accessibility for seniors and people with disabilities, no private shuttles in public bus lanes, high pay for transit workers, and affordable housing near transit stations.

They waved signs that read: “Transit Justice For All — Make MUNI affordable” and “Wherever you go, whatever you do, Uber may be watching.”

“Whose city? Our city!” they chanted as the rain fell on the plaza.

Some excoriated the proliferation of dockless bike companies like Jump and scooter startups like Scoot and Skip — all of which the city granted approval to operate in the city. “It seems like we went to bed and woke up with bikes and scooters at our doorstep everywhere,” said Carlos Bocanegra, an organizer with the activist group United to Save the Mission.