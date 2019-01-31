A nine-story 127-unit fully affordable project officially broke ground at 17th and Folsom on Wednesday — the fourth of seven approved projects in the Mission’s affordable housing pipeline.

On Wednesday evening, around 60 community members, nonprofit leaders, and city officials gathered at 2060 Folsom to put shovels to dirt. The ceremony opened with a blessing of the site by Aztec dancers to the beat of drums and the smell of sage.

“We are only at the beginning of our path of this journey to address the Mission District’s housing crisis,” said Mission Economic Development Agency CEO Luis Granados.

The project, being developed jointly by the Mission Economic Development Agency (MEDA) and the Chinatown Community Development Center (CCDC), will reserve 29 units for formerly homeless transitional-age youth. The project will also eventually house Mission-based nonprofits such as PODER, Mission Graduates, and Good Samaritan Family Resource Center. It was designed by Mithun Architects Y.A. Studio and will sit adjacent to In Chan Kaajal Park.

The project will take $88 million to build, pulling together around five different public and private funding sources including grants from the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development and loans from US Bank.

Construction is expected to wrap up in fall 2020.

“This is a long time coming,” said Mayor London Breed during a speech. Indeed, the city awarded the site to the two nonprofits more than three years ago.

“This particular victory is an example of the power of organizing, conviction, and the success of demanding more affordable housing,” said Marilyn Duran, a youth organizer with PODER.

The groundbreaking comes roughly seven months after MEDA and CCDC broke ground on their shared 94-unit project for seniors at 1296 Shotwell — the first 100-percent affordable project to begin construction in the neighborhood in a decade.

It will also be yet another pillar in MEDA’s Mission District ever-expanding real estate empire. It currently has five projects in the works — including the two projects now under construction, a 143-unit building at 1990 Folsom, and 130 units at 681 Florida.

The nonprofit is now seeking approval to build a 12-story, 63-unit condo building at 18th and Mission on top of a decaying former stove store.

But MEDA is the only one developing affordable. Mission Housing has broken ground on both of its projects — 82 units at 490 South Van Ness and 156 units at 1950 Mission. And Mission Neighborhood Centers jointly developing 45 units of senior housing.

“I love this project!” said Norman Fong, the executive director of CCDC, said at the end of his speech. “Now we’re going to do the shovel thing, right?”