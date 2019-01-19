The Little Roxie’s New Look

The Roxie Theater recently received $63,000 in assistance from the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development. While some of it went to rent, a good portion went to fixing up perhaps one of the Roxie’s coolest features: The Little Roxie — a go-to spot right next door for obscure documentaries and indie films.

The 47 seat theater received a “state-of-the-art” Christie digital projector, 5.1 Dolby surround sound, audio description headsets and captioning devices for ADA accessibility, acoustic panels in the screening room, and general aesthetic improvements throughout the theater.

“As a former director of a nonprofit arts organization, I know how vital places like the Roxie are to our culture and our neighborhoods, and I also know how challenging it can be to keep these places up and running,” said Mayor London Breed in a statement.

The Roxie is one of 36 organizations OEWD awarded for a total of $5.4 million since May 2017. JM

MLK Weekend History Walks

City Guides will be offering tours around various neighborhoods in the city this weekend, including the Mission. On Saturday, a tour group will be exploring the many murals throughout the Mission. That tour is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, in front of Charlie’s Deli (3202 Folsom). But a follow-up is planned with another tour on Sunday morning starting at 11 a.m. and will explore the Mission Dolores neighborhood. That will begin at the golden fire hydrant at the southeast corner of 20th and Church. No need to pay, no need to register — just show up! AR

Lunar New Year Celebration Tour

A Lunar New Year Tour is scheduled to stop by the Mission’s Public Library. Dancers will be arriving at the library on 300 Bartlett street at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and will dance until 3 p.m. This year will year be the 4717th year on the Chinese calendar and be the Year of the Pig. More details here. AR