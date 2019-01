At some point, Perry Ojascastro’s great grandparents arrived in San Francisco and used the city as a home base to start a new life. Working in the Bay Area’s agricultural fields, Ojascastro’s great grandfather would buy a recently built house just blocks away from Mission Street in the 1930s. Four generations later, his entire extended family all live next door to one other or just a few blocks away, all growing up and calling San Francisco home for the better part of the century.