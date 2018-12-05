Tracy Brown-Gallardo, who once worked at the Mission Education Center, visited recently and noticed kids – many of whom have arrived recently from Central America – without jackets or proper shoes. Frustrated, she posted on Facebook. In no time, Maria X Martinez, a friend, set up a GoFundMe kids and the two were off to giving the 80 to 100 kids at the Mission Education Center a good holiday. With help from teachers and others, they will be buying toys, shoes and jackets for a party later this month.

You can help by donating to their GoFundMe page or following the links to help with wrapping the gifts on Monday, December 10.

https://www.gofundme.com/Regalitos-Immigrant-ChildrenSF