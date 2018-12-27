The best photos in Mission Local in 2018

Our 12-month orbit around the sun is nearly complete. And to commemorate the end of the year, we’re taking a look at our favorite photos of 2018.
There was a lot happening in the Mission this year: demonstrations, protests, art celebrations, and parties. Your Mission Local photo department has selected 16 of our favorite photos from this year, and set them up below.
Olga Mar listens to a testimony by a member of the Nicaraguan community. Hundreds of immigrants from Nicaragua rallied at the 24th street BART plaza Saturday to demand peace in the Central American country. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.
One of the many dancers at Carnival. Photo by George Lipp.
Photo by Liliana Michelena.
Deacon Davidson Bidwell-Waite from Grace Cathedral holds prayer with a small crowd in front of the Hall of Justice. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.
Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.
Steph Curry leans over a bus float he shared with Patrick McCaw. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.
Mario Alberto Silva. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.
Yasmin Madriz comes when she can, she said, helps with the cleaning, painting and organizing before heading home for the day. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.
Tyrone Butler, a longtime San Francisco resident, wanted to tell his story. He got to share some of it with the help of artist Allison Oksner. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.
A soccer fan watching the Mexico – South Korea World Cup match at El Trebol. Photo by Liliana Michelena.
Paul Wells, producer of the “Will and Willie Show,” adorned a parody MAGA hat. It’s been well received at the Election Day Party at John’s Grill. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez
Da Mayor Willie Brown and Mayor London Breed share a moment at the traditional John’s Grill election day schmoozefest. When Brown asked Breed how she was doing, she replied “I’m feeling like a winner!” Perhaps, and yet the day is long. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.
Mission coach Tobias Whitley pays homage to his seniors, who might have played their final competitive football game.
Hector Garcia and his rare one wheeled electric vehicle. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.
Bonita Trading Co. owner Eda Yeung. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.
You Guang-Yung had a hell of a Thursday, winning the big raffle at the SFMTA Cable Car Division’s 36th Senior Holiday Luncheon. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.