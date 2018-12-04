Victor Wilson can communicate in Spanish -a talent highlighted in his nametag- but “not write an amazing essay in it.” Not that he needs an outstanding vocabulary to solve this season’s most pressing dilemma: iPhone or Samsung?

A 23-year-old customer service representative for AT&T, Wilson landed specifically in Mission Street’s branch because of his bilingual background. Born in Richmond to a Mexican mother and a Mexican-American father, he only started learning English when he was 5-years-old.

“It is awesome to me to make people’s experience so much better, and to make this a place where they can be understood,” he says.

In a year working in the Mission, he has learned that Spanish-speaking clients prefer the face-to-face experience of a store. “Non-Spanish speakers prefer to do it over the phone, or order online and just come to pick it up. Hispanics look for an added level of trust.”

Often, the answers he provides are simpler than a choice of brand, which makes the job more rewarding.

A Cuban man in his 80s came by not long ago, looking for a plan for calls to the island, and the quote was higher than he expected. “What he said was so heartfelt, that he hadn’t been able to call his family for over five years.” Wilson took a shortcut and installed Whatsapp on his phone instead.

Simple, but vital.