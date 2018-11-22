Scenario one: You need a drink before Thanksgiving dinner. Scenario two: You need a drink after Thanksgiving dinner. Scenario three: You need a drink during Thanksgiving dinner. Scenario four: Hey, it’s Thursday!

Scenario five: We’ve got you covered.

The Mission is a rich and diverse well where all come to drink. There are more than 70 bars in this neighborhood and we called/texted/messaged/stumbled into them all asking what their plans are for Thanksgiving day.

If the need arises, peruse this list and map. And, if there’s an open bar on here we neglected to include, drop us a line (and tell the proprietors and/or staff of that bar to return our messages next time).

Happy Thanksgiving, all.

Casanova Lounge: Open from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Uptown: Open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Bring food for a potluck!

Sycamore: Open from noon to midnight

Elbo Room: Downstairs open from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. (no cover)

Beauty Bar: Open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Phoenix: Open from 4pm to 2am (only drinks, kitchen closed)

El Farolito: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

El Trebol: Open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Bender’s: Open 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. (The answering machine message here announces that Bender’s is open 365 days a year. Thanks for the brevity!)

Mission Hill Saloon: Open 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

500 Club: Open from 3 p.m. until 2 a.m. A pot-luck is taking place.

Make Out Room: Open from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Chulita Vinyl Club Thanksgiving Dance)

Elixir: Open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Mission Bar: Open from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Phone Booth: Open from 7 or 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Clooney’s: Open from 6 a.m. to “at least” 7 p.m.

Napper Tandy: Open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. (Thanksgiving dinner served if you reserve a plate)

Pop’s Bar: Open 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Dovre Club: Open 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Blind Cat: Open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.