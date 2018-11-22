First published April 17, 2010

Elvira, the city chicken from Mission Local on Vimeo.

Meet the new Mission resident Elvira, an abandoned chicken who was found wandering around downtown San Francisco. Like some 100 chickens every year, she ended up in Animal Care and Control on 15th Street. Later she was adopted by a Mission resident.

You can continue to follow Elvira’s life through her owners’ chicken blog.

Animal Care and Control

1200 15th Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Tel (415) 554 6364