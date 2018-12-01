Six Mission-based community-serving nonprofits have received big-time assistance from the the city. They are among a dozen to receive a total of $2.2 million in grant money aimed at protecting and expanding childcare, arts, and social services.

“The Nonprofit Sustainability Initiative helps ensure that they can afford to continue operating here in San Francisco and remain focused on their missions without having to worry about being priced out,” Mayor London Breed said in a press release.

Perhaps most noteworthy are the two grants aimed at giving Casa de las Madres and Mission Kids permanents homes. Casa de las Madres received $1 million to acquire a space in which to expand its mission of supporting victims of domestic violence. Mission Kids received a $675,000 grant to get a space and expand its childcare services.

The other four outfits received grants to stabilize their leases: Center on Juvenile and Criminal Justice ($54,507); Instituto Familiar de la Raza ($26,895); La Cocina ($75,000); and San Francisco Court Appointed Special Advocates ($31,500).

“By supporting all businesses and nonprofits, large and small, we are realizing our goal of a diverse, inclusive and thriving economy,” said Joaquín Torres, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

MAPP time

This Saturday evening, the Mission will once again spring to life with a diverse medley of art, music and performance via the Mission Arts Performance Project (MAPP). This month it MAPP programming can be found at eight locations around the neighborhood, featuring a wide variety of live music, dancing, and visual art. Check out the full schedule here.

Help CARECEN help South American refugees

CARECEN, an organization long dedicated to providing legal assistance to immigrant families, is trying to raise $5,000 to send lawyers to the U.S.-Mexico border to meet with members of caravan. Donate here.

Kosa Bella returns to the Mission

Family- owned fashion store Kosa Bella reopened just one block away from its original Mission location after being forced out of the neighborhood three years ago. The original Kosa Bella was one of 50 businesses that was displaced when its original home on the corner of 22nd and Mission burned in 2015, also killing one man and displacing dozens of tenants.

Reyna Portillo, who is the daughter of Kosa Bella owner Delay Estrada, said the family was uncertain if they would be able to return to the Mission, but lucked out when they found their new home between Capp and South Van Ness. They had previously been in the Mission for 12 years.

“We were knocking on doors and looking for a place. Our regulars also were looking for us,” Portillo said.

“The old memories remain, but this is our new home. We’re excited,” she said.