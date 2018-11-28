Weather forecasters are predicting biblical rains in San Francisco beginning tonight that could last until Thursday morning — the second of a trinity of storms headed our way. That, per usual, means corresponding biblical flooding could very well drown the recessed area surrounding 17th and Folsom streets.

As usual, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission has the intersection covered. On Tuesday, crews set out interlocking flood barriers near the intersection and will not take them down until the rain subsides. In addition, SFPUC personnel will monitor the area round the clock and clear catch basins of debris.

The agency also reimburses “eligible” property owners up to $100,000 for damage caused by flooding in the area. Check it out. San Francisco Public Works is also passing out free sandbags, which are available at the Public Works Operation Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez.

In the past, businesses in the area have said the barriers cause patrons to think they’re closed due to construction. They’re very likely open as usual.

As long as rain continues to fall in San Francisco, this song and dance at the low-lying Mission District intersection will likely continue for the next five years until the SFPUC completes a $200 million, 3,500-foot drainage tunnel that the agency says will relieve the flooding long term.

It was either that or build an ark.