‘Twas a pleasantly warm evening after a beautiful Friday in the Mission. Faces were painted, candles lit, and the smell of sage mixed with peppers and onions filled the air.

A large crowd lined the streets for the procession as it slowly made its way up 24th Street from Bryant Street. Garfield Park was filled with altars venerating the dead, and a somber yet reverent mood hovered in the air. The streets were filled with people of all ages celebrating and honoring the people in their lives who had passed on to another world.

Same as it ever was. Much changes here in the Mission — and San Francisco — but this tradition has some permanence. Please scroll down for photos from this year’s fete.