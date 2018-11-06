The Blue Fig, a Valencia Street coffee joint, closed quietly late last month, unable, the ownership posted in a handwritten note posted to the door, to find staff to operate the cafe.
Neighbors said that the cafe, which opened in in 2010, closed on Oct. 28.
An employee at Afterlife Boutique, which is next door, said he saw family members pitch in hours to maintain the cafe. Increasingly, he said, the family was taking over the day-to-day operations of the shop.
Blue Fig owners have not responded to e-mail requests for an interview.
The note posted on the cafe’s window reads:
“Dear Friends,
With a heavy heart, we are sad to announce that Sunday was the last day for the Blue Fig.
When We opened the Fig almost 9 years ago, we had a simple mission: Good food, good music, relaxing neighborhood spot. We’re grateful that you chose to come here for your morning coffee, our infamous egg sandwich or just to meet a friend.
It takes a lot to keep a place like this going, and lately we have found it hard to find great people to help us. The type of folks who you have gotten to know over the years – students, artists, cooks – can no longer afford to live in San Francisco. We’ve seen Valencia Street transform during our time here – some of it for good, some not – but we hope there will always be room for those willing to put in the hard work.
It has been a pleasure serving you. Thank you for the beautiful memories, conversations, and connections !! See you around the neighborhood
So Much Love,
The Blue Fig”