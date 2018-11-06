The Blue Fig, a Valencia Street coffee joint, closed quietly late last month, unable, the ownership posted in a handwritten note posted to the door, to find staff to operate the cafe.

Neighbors said that the cafe, which opened in in 2010, closed on Oct. 28.

An employee at Afterlife Boutique, which is next door, said he saw family members pitch in hours to maintain the cafe. Increasingly, he said, the family was taking over the day-to-day operations of the shop.

Blue Fig owners have not responded to e-mail requests for an interview.

The note posted on the cafe’s window reads: