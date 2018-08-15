A broad daylight shooting police say occured yesterday 23rd and Hampshire Streets left neighbors perplexed.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, a woman was found with a gunshot wound near the 1000 block of Hampshire Street. An ambulance was summoned yesterday morning when a passerby found the woman on a stoop, afflicted with an injury. It was only after the injured woman was taken to the hospital, however, that medical staff realized she had been shot. Shortly before noon, police were sent to the neighborhood to investigate.

And yet, many residents contacted today by Mission Local were unaware that the incident had even occured.

One man, who was smoking on the corners of 23rd and Hampshire, described the neighborhood as quiet; he’d heard no gunshots. Another woman, who wished to not be named, said everything was normal until she stepped out for the day and saw police outside of her apartment building.

Margaret Salmon has been living in the area for four years and describes the area as a close-knit neighborhood. They even have a neighborhood watch system, she said, in which residents alert one another via phone or e-mail. According to Salmon, who dialed up her “watch leader” while speaking to a reporter, none of the residents along both streets heard anything during this reported daylight shooting.

“If anything strange happens we hear about it within 15 minutes”, she said. “It’s a really tight neighborhood. We even carpool.”

A former trauma nurse, Salmon said she thinks she would have noticed a shooting only mere feet from her front door. She wonders if the victim was dropped off at the location.

Our calls to the SFPD for specifics have not yet been returned.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, but did communicate that she is out of surgery and expected to recover.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.