Video by Mallory Newman and Abraham Rodriguez.
Two different barbers from two different shops discuss their careers, the lifestyle and what it takes to make a living in the city. Javier Rodriguez has been working at Willy’s Barbershop since the late 90s but was a barber in Mexico. James Lizotte has been working as a barber for over 40 years and is now the Chief Operations Officer at Peoples Barber and Shop.
But to both of them, a haircut in San Francisco is the same as a haircut in Hawaii. They’re the same everywhere.
Head to Head from Mission Local on Vimeo.
ADVERTISEMENT – Below Market Rate (BMR) Rental Apartments Available
150 Van Ness Apartments at 150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco CA 94102
3-Studios at $1140.00 a month; 27-1 Beds @ $1303.00 a month; 18-2 Beds at $1465.00 and 2-3 Beds at $1628.00 month.
21 stacker parking spaces (size restrictions apply) available to BMR renters for an additional $100 a month and will be offered to households in lottery rank order. Must be income eligible and must not own a home. Households must earn no more than the maximum income levels below:
55% of Area Median Income
One person – $45,600; 2 persons – $52,100; 3 persons – $58,600; 4 persons – $65,100; 5 persons- $70,300, 6 persons-$75,550, 7 persons-$80,750.00
Applications must be received by 5pm on August 24, 2018. Postmarks will not be considered. Apply online through DAHLIA, the SF Housing Portal at https://housing.sfgov.org or mail in a paper application with a self-addressed stamped envelope to 150 VAN NESS BMR, P.O. Box 420847, San Francisco, CA 94142. Paper applications can be downloaded from https://housing.sfgov.org or picked up from one of the housing counseling agencies listed at https://housing.sfgov.org/housing-counselors. Please contact the 150 VAN NESS leasing team for more information at (916) 686-4126or bmr@150vanness.com.
Units available through the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development and are subject to monitoring and other restrictions. Visit www.sfmohcd.org for program information. END ADVERTISEMENT
Javier is the man. He cuts my hair every month for the last few years. I have been a customer of Willy’s for over a decade.
What was the cost of the haircut at both of the establishments?