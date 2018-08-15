Video by Mallory Newman and Abraham Rodriguez.

Two different barbers from two different shops discuss their careers, the lifestyle and what it takes to make a living in the city. Javier Rodriguez has been working at Willy’s Barbershop since the late 90s but was a barber in Mexico. James Lizotte has been working as a barber for over 40 years and is now the Chief Operations Officer at Peoples Barber and Shop.

But to both of them, a haircut in San Francisco is the same as a haircut in Hawaii. They’re the same everywhere.

Head to Head from Mission Local on Vimeo.